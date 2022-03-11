New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday met Franck Riester, French Minister for Foreign Trade in New Delhi and reviewed ways of boosting trade and investment ties between France and India. This comes at a time when several countries including the West and the EU has imposed sanctions against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Riester is on a two-day visit to New Delhi from March 10.

Taking to Twitter, French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain said, "Ministers @franckriester & @PiyushGoyal today met in Delhi to review ways of boosting France and India's trade and investment relations. They also discussed cooperation on reforming world trade & reshaping supply chains post-pandemic".

The French Minister also met Indian industry leaders and heard their views on how France can welcome more Indian companies. He highlighted France’s pro-business reforms, top European FDI destination status and its advantages as a gateway to the EU market. Riester also took a tour of IDEMIA Group’s facilities in Noida. IDEMIA specialises in smart solutions for identity security services. It is worth noting that digital transition is a priority of India-France cooperation.

He is also scheduled to visit Bengaluru. In Bengaluru, Riester will visit Dassault Systemes, a 3DEXPERIENCE company that provides businesses and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations.

He is also slated to visit the Indian company CENTUM Electronics, which has offices in France, providing precision microelectronics that are critical for applications in many sectors, including aerospace and defence.

Riester will wind up his tour with meeting representatives from French and Indian tech ecosystems, brought together by the French Tech in Bangalore, which creates global connections for innovation, the statement issued by the embassy of France in New Delhi.

Read: India is largest democracy, it's voice matters, says French envoy Lenain on Russia-Ukraine crisis