Mumbai: New Zealand self-destructed chasing an improbable 540-run target to be 140 for five at stumps on day three of the second Test against India here on Sunday.

India are expected complete formalities on day four on Monday.

India declared their second innings at 276 for seven in the second session. First innings centurion Mayank Agarwal top-scored with a 62, while Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill made 47 each. Axar Patel smashed 41 off 26 balls with four sixes and three fours.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel followed up his historic 10-wicket haul with four more scalps in India's second essay.

Brief Scores:

India: 325 and 276 for seven declared in 70 overs (Mayank Agarwal 62, Cheteshwar Pujara 47, Shubman Gill 47; Ajaz Patel 4/106, Rachin Ravindra 3/56).

New Zealand: 62 and 140 for five in 45 overs (Henry Nicholls 36 batting; Daryl Mitchell 60, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/27).

PTI