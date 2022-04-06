New Delhi: India at the UN Security Council, on Tuesday, condemned the killing of civilians in Bucha and called for an independent investigation into it. Addressing the UNSC meeting on Ukraine, India's permanent representative to the UN TS Tirumurti said, "recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha are deeply disturbing. We unequivocally condemn these killings and support for call for an independent investigation. We hope the international community will continue to respond positively to the humanitarian needs".

"We support calls urging for guarantees of safe passage to supply humanitarian and medical supplies. Keeping in view the dire humanitarian situation in Ukraine, India has been sending humanitarian supplies to Ukraine and its neighbours which includes essential relief materials. We stand ready to provide more humanitarian support to Ukraine in the coming days", he told the UNSC members.

Read: Ukraine: Making students chant slogans favoring govt self-defeating spectacle, says Cong MP in LS

India has been calling for direct talks between Russia and Ukraine for an immediate cessation of violence. PM Modi has spoken to Russian President Putin and President Zelenskyy several times, calling for dialogue.

Indian envoy to the UN explained, "When innocent lives are at stake, diplomacy must prevail as the only viable option. In this context, we take note of the ongoing efforts including the meeting held between the parties. The impact of the crisis is felt beyond the region with increasing food and energy cost, especially for many developing countries".

Tirumurti stated, "it is in our collective interest to work constructively, both inside the United Nations and outside, towards seeking an early resolution to the conflict.

Read: Russia's attack on Ukraine: Bucha, a city of death and destruction

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the UNSC for the first time since the conflict happened and expressed concern about the situation in his country. He highlighted the atrocities committed by the Russians in the country. Tuesday's meeting saw an address by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary Dicarlo and Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Martin Griffiths.

India has so far maintained a neutral stance on the Ukraine crisis. The country has not condemned the Russian invasion while calling for an immediate cessation of violence via talks and diplomacy. PM Modi has also spoken to Russian President Putin and President Zelenskyy several times, calling for dialogue. There have been several meetings on the Ukraine crisis at the UNSC since Russia announced its invasion of Ukraine. India has abstained from voting on the resolution organised by both US and Russia over the crisis.