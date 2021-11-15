New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday assured a BJP delegation from Punjab and Delhi to reopen the Kartarpur corridor before Guruparb on November 19. "The Home Minister assured us that he will take all necessary steps so that the Karturpur corridor can be reopened before Guruparb," said BJP leader Aswini Sharma to the reporters after the meeting.

The meeting took place at Shah's Sunheri Bag residence in New Delhi immediately after he landed in the national capital after attending the 29th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council meeting at Tirupati.

"Due to Covid19 pandemic the Kartarpur corridor was closed for a long time...and now when India has already administered more than 100 crore Covid19 vaccine and cases are also coming down, the government can now definitely take steps to reopen the corridor," said Sharma.

Earlier in the day, the delegation met President Ram Nath Kovind and made a similar appeal to reopen the Kartarpur corridor. Referring to the Punjab government's move to oppose the centre's decision of expanding BSF jurisdiction to 50 km from 15 km, Sharma said that the ruling party in Punjab is doing politics over the issue.

"Earlier, when 15 km jurisdiction was there, there was no violation of India's federal structure and now also there will not be any clash between Centre and States... however, people involved in anti-social activities, could be a problem," said Sharma.

Read: Sidhu terms Punjab as 'most indebted state' in the country

