Chandigarh: Once again Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu has lashed out at his own party-led state government terming the state as the most indebted state across the nation.

Sidhu tweeted, "Today Punjab is the most indebted state in India. Debt accounts for 50% of State GDP. Half of our expenditure is funded by expensive debt. Lets not derail from real issues to which every Punjabi & party worker demands solution because there's Punjab Beyond 2022,"

Punjab is the most indebted state in the country says Sidhu

Sidhu further stated that "financial Accountability and Transparency are pillars of Punjab Model. Accountability demands revealing sources of funds at every scheme announcement, whether from income or from more debt. Transparency demands making public state’s fiscal health every month,"

He further said that the meaning of transparency is to make people aware of the financial situation of the state. He said that taking loan is not the solution to the issue.

The Congress leader added that the income earned from tax should not be used to pay off debt but it should be given to the people in the form of development.

"Borrowing is not the way forward! Taxes should not go to settle debt but go back to the people in the form of development. The solution-oriented model is to stop theft of State's resources, fill up public examiner and create a Welfare State through income generation," the Punjab Congress president tweeted.

