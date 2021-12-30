Lucknow: Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Lucknow on Thursday to hold a meeting with state BJP leader. Shah will also review the ongoing Jan Vishwas Yatra, which concludes on January 3 in Lucknow.

The Home Minister will also review preparations which are in full swing for a rally to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of former UP chief minister Kalyan Singh's birth anniversary on January 5.

Besides these two tasks, the Amit Shah will also meet state leaders to discuss about the upcoming UP elections.

The expected venue of Prime Minister's rally will be Defense Expo Maidan in Lucknow. The prime minister will also address a public rally on the same day.

The Jan Vishwas Yatra will conclude in Awadh region of the state. BJP national president J.P. Nadda will address the rally on January 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally on January 5.

