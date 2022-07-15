Ahmedabad: After heavy rains lashed parts of Gujarat over the last 24 hours, residents of many low-lying areas of the state have been shifted to safer places, and relief material has been provided to those trapped in their homes due to waterlogging. Over the last 24 hours, a total of six talukas across South Gujarat and Saurashtra received more than 200 mm of rainfall till 6 am on Friday.

A release by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) said since the monsoon is still active over Gujarat, considerable rainfall was recorded between 6 am and 10 am on Friday in Valsad and Navsari districts of south Gujarat and Gir Somnath district of Saurashtra region. A red alert has been issued in eight districts: Ahmedabad, Junagadh, Gir, Bhavnagar, Surat, Tapi, Valsad, and Navsari.

Among these, Navsari by far is the worst hit by floods, with more than 18,000 lives having been affected so far, including 93 deaths. On Friday alone more than 150 people had been rescued in the district. In the district, Kaveri, Poorna, and Ambika rivers are overflowing, while the water level in Juj and Kelia dams, too, has risen following rainwater sweeping in from the catchment areas. NDRF and SDRF have swung into action, conducting rescue operations from flood-affected villages.

A similar operation was carried out by an Indian Coast Guard team on Friday, as they rescued 3 people, including a 72-year-old woman and an 11-month-old infant, from the roof of a house in Navsari's Ganadeva area. Similarly, in the Amli village of Valsad district, 14 people were rescued later in the day by members of the Life Saver group.

Meanwhile, Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for "constantly taking care of the citizens of Gujarat in this flood situation and for monitoring the rescue and relief work."