Ahmedabad: The two-day contemplative meeting, the 'Chintan Shivir' of the BJP ahead of the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections, ended in Ahmedabad on Monday with the party planning a massive outreach plan in coming days. BJP's Union General Secretary Pradeep Singh Vaghela said that a brainstorming session was held to discuss the strategy for the upcoming elections.

A review of the work done under the BJP rule and a plan for the future was devised, he said. He expressed confidence that the BJP would be victorious in the 2022 assembly elections and also win big in the 2024 general elections. BJP Spokesperson Jitu Vadhani said that they will take government schemes to the people in outreach programmes in coming days, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National President JP Nadda, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and State President CR Patil will meet the people during the programmes.

“The 2022 election will be fought under the leadership of Bhupendra Patel, but we believe in collective leadership. Development will be the main issue of elections in the year 2022,” he said. A vision document will also be issued in the near future, added Vadhani. The BJP spokesperson refrained from giving any answer regarding Hardik Patel joining the party.

He said that he did not know the strength of the rival parties “but I am aware of my strength”. “BJP has won the by-election. BJP is a working organization. There are many big challenges before us. But for me every challenge is small. At the same time, we have full confidence that in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, BJP will win with a historic seat,” he said.

Vadhani said the party will announce the poll strategy in the coming days. “Internal democracy survives only in the BJP,” he said.

Also read: BJP, Congress and AAP to bank on 'rath yatras' to ride to power in Gujarat