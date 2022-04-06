Ahmedabad (Gujarat): The upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat are going to witness different political yatras from parties across the state. Holding such yatras started in 1990, senior BJP leader LK Advani led a lengthy rath yatra from Somnath in Gujarat to Ayodhya to build a Ram temple, which is presently headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP has planned to organize a rath yatra to enhance its public support and also bolster support for the Hindutva movement ahead of the Assembly polls in Gujarat. The BJP unit is celebrating 75 years of Independence under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' in the state. Through this yatra, BJP is planning to remind the people about the various development works initiated by their governments and also banking on Hindutva to woo Hindu voters. During this yatra, BJP has scheduled different programs in the districts.

Political anyalyst speaks of political yatras in Gujarat

In this yatra, BJP is also holding folk dances and various competitions in view of the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections. On the other hand, in order to spread the enthusiasm of the people in the elections, the BJP is also distributing cards and holding conventions along with Yatra. Following the Aam Aadmi Party's landslide victories in Delhi and Punjab, the party's focus has now shifted to Gujarat.

Following the Punjab victory, the Aam Aadmi Party had organized a Tiranga Yatra in Gujarat. The yatra covered the Gujarat state's districts and talukas. The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal attempted to make such a journey to Gujarat more fruitful. The Aam Aadmi Party is also attempting to reach out to the public by developing its organization in the state to prepare for the next Gujarat Assembly elections in 2022.

With the 2022 Gujarat Mission in mind, the Gujarat Congress has launched the Azadi Gaurav Yatra in the state. During the visit, veteran Gujarat Congress leaders are expected to be present. The Yatra will travel from Gandhi Ashram to Delhi's Rajghat. During the Gaurav Yatra, soil and water will be collected from each village. Rahul Gandhi is expected to be present in the yatra.

According to political analyst, Jaywant Pandya, Gujarat had witnessed many yatras which showcased spiritual and electioneering excursions which bring people together. "BJP leaders, including LK Advani, participated in the BJP's yatra from Somnath, and as a result, the party's support grew stronger. All parties are now following this trend. This yatra has now been initiated by both the AAP and the Congress parties. It remains to be seen whether or not this election-related adventure will be successful."