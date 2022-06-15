Srinagar: Militants on Wednesday evening lobbed a grenade toward a police vehicle in Bijbehara town of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. An official said that suspected militants hurled a grenade towards the police vehicle at Bijebhera resulting in injuries to a Jammu and Kashmir police cop who has been shifted to hospital for treatment.

The area, the official said, has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. The attack comes after police killed two terrorists in an encounter that broke out in the Kanjiular area of Shopian on Wednesday.