Dungarpur (Rajasthan): A case of smuggling teak timber through camels has come to light in the Dhamod Kavala Peepal forest area of ​​the Dungarpur district in Rajasthan. A video of the crime in which the forest workers are also allegedly involved in smuggling wood has gone viral on social media.

Forest Officer seeks probe in timber smuggling in Rajasthan

Consequently, the District Forest Officer (DFO) Supong Shashi has issued orders for investigation. The residents of the area said that there are many indigenous teak trees in the forest that have high demand in the market. The DFO has instructed the Ranger of Bichhiwada forest area to complete the investigation within five days and submit the report. Consequently, Forester Hitesh Patel said he has submitted the report to the Ranger. The Forest Department is probing the entire matter.

