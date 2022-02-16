Mangaluru (Karnataka): Mangaluru city police have arrested four inter-state peddlers for attempting to sell ambergris (sperm whale vomit) worth Rs 2.2 crore at Jeppinamogaru under the limits of Kankanady town police station limits.

The arrested have been identified as MA Jabir (35) and LK Shabad (27) from Kodagu, VP Asir (36) and N Sharief (32) from Hosdurg in Kasaragod district of Kerala, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hariram Shanker said on Tuesday. They were arrested from a vacant land at Jeppinamogaru while attempting to sell ambergris to customers. Police have also seized five mobile phones, a car and Rs 1,070 in cash from the accused. The total value of seized items including ambergris is estimated at Rs 2,25,92,070.

Ambergris, also known as grey amber, is a substance produced in the digestive system of sperm whales, which is mostly used in the perfume industry. The accused have been booked under various sections of the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972.

In an earlier incident, Karnataka Police arrested six persons who were trying to sell over 3 kgs of ambergris worth Rs 3.48 crore from Bantwal in the Dakshina Kannada district. Police said they were found selling the ambergris, a high-valued, banned substance under the forest and environmental laws.

