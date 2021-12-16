Goa Minister Milind Naik tenders resignation amid sexual allegations
Goa Minister Milind Naik tenders resignation amid sexual allegations
Goa: Milind Naik, Urban Development Minister, who was facing sexual allegations, resigned from the Pramod Sawant's Cabinet on late Wednesday night.
A statement from the Chief Minster's office said, "Milind Naik has tendered his resignation to ensure a free and fair probe, which has been accepted and sent to the Governor.
On November 30, Goa State Congress president Girish Chodankar had alleged without naming Naik that a minister was involved in the sexual exploitation of a woman belonging to Bihar.
