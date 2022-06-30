Mansa: Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, one of the main accused in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder case, was brought to a Mansa court on Thursday amid tight security. Mansa Court remanded him to 7 days of police custody today. Earlier, the police had brought him on transit remand from Patiala House court in Delhi to Mansa on Wednesday.

Bhagwanpuria was taken by police to the Central Intelligence Agency in Mansa, where he will be questioned about the murder of Sidhu Moosewala. The Punjab police have made 12 arrests in the Moosewala murder case so far including gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the alleged conspirator in the murder of Moosewala on May 29.

Two shooters involved in the murder are said to be of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, for which Bhagwanpuria will be questioned. Delhi's Patiala House Court Wednesday directed a day's transit remand of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria to Punjab Police to investigate him in singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder case.

Bhagwanpuria is stated to be close to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was also brought to the state on a transit remand in connection with the case. During the hearing, the Punjab Police said that Bhagwanpuria played an important role in the conspiracy to murder singer Sidhu Moosewala. Bhagwanpuria supplied the weapons used in Moosewala's murder. However, he had denied this allegation in court.

