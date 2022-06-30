New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court Wednesday directed a day's transit remand of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria to Punjab Police to investigate him in singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder case. The court directed the Punjab Police to produce Bhagwanpuria in the Mansa court of Punjab within a day. Police escorted the gangster amid tight security from a Delhi jail in a bulletproof vehicle.

Bhagwanpuria is stated to be close to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was also brought to the state on a transit remand in connection with the case. During the hearing, the Punjab Police said that Bhagwanpuria played an important role in the conspiracy to murder singer Sidhu Moosewala. Bhagwanpuria supplied the weapons used in Moosewala's murder however, he had opposed this allegation in the court. During the hearing, the Punjab Police assured the court of Bhagwanpuria's security.

Addressing the media a counsel for Bhagwanpuria said the court in Delhi has allowed a one-day transit remand on certain conditions, which include directing the Punjab Police to ensure his security and medical examination. On June 14, the Patiala House Court handed over the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to the Punjab Police on transit remand in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Nearly a week ago, Punjab Police ADGP and head of the Anti-Gangster Task Force Pramod Ban had said Bishnoi admitted to having been the mastermind in the singer's murder and that he had been planning it since last August. Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the Punjab government temporarily took away his security cover of the singer and 423 people.