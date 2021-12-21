New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Harsh V. Shringla will pay a two-day visit to Myanmar on December 22 and 23, to hold talks with the leadership covering the entire gamut of bilateral ties and other issues including the political situation in Myanmar.

This will be the first high-level visit from India since the military seized power in Myanmar. According to sources, Foreign Secretary's agenda includes discussions with the State Administration Council, political parties and members of civil society.

Issues relating to humanitarian support to Myanmar, security and India-Myanmar border concerns, and the political situation in Myanmar will be discussed. Shringla's agenda also includes expanding security partnerships given the rising incidents in India’s northeast region with cross-border connections. India has provided covid 19 vaccines as humanitarian aid to Myanmar.

The visit by FS Shringla comes in the backdrop of Myanmar handing over five insurgents from Manipur last week. India shares over 1600 km long border with Myanmar, which is an essential factor in New Delhi's foreign policy.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General MM Naravane, PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, ADC, and Foreign Secretary (FS) Harsh Vardhan Shringla, visited Myanmar on a two days tour in October 2020. The visit at that time provided an opportunity to review the sustained progress in bilateral relations which have been marked in recent years by regular high-level visits and interactions.

Earlier, both sides had held extensive discussions in the areas of bilateral cooperation through virtual Foreign Office Consultations on October 1, 2020.

Ever since the military coup hit Myanmar, India has always been steadfast in its support of the process of democratic transition in Myanmar. India believed that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld, the Ministry of External Affairs had said.

