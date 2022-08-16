Gurugram: Four people including a girl were crushed to death while two others were seriously injured after a speeding truck overturned on the cab they were traveling in along the Delhi-Jaipur Highway in Gurugram in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to police sources, the travelers were returning from a trip to Udaipur in Rajasthan when the speeding truck overturned on the cab at around 1.45 am along the Gurugram's NH 48.

After receiving information about the mishap, a police team from Bilaspur Gurugram police station rushed to the spot. The bodies were shifted to the mortuary and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. The family members of the deceased and the injured have been informed by the police.

