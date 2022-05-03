Aurangabad: The Aurangabad Poilice have registered an FIR against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chairperson Raj Thackeray regarding his speech on May 1 about loudspeakers in the mosques. Meanwhile, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil and DGP Rajnish Seth in Mumbai conducted a meeting regarding the matter.

DGP Rajnish Seth informed that the Aurangabad police commissioner will take appropriate legal action against MNS leader Raj Thackeray over his speech against loudspeakers atop mosques. He added that the police have issued notices under section 149 of CrPC (preventing cognizable offences) to over 13,000 persons.DGP addressed the media stating that they are looking into the speech and will take legal actions if needed.

Earlier, on Sunday, Raj Thackeray had addressed a massive rally in Aurangabad to mark Maharashtra Day raking up the issue of loudspeakers in mosques. The rally was held in the backdrop of the ultimatum given by Thackeray to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3.

"I won't be responsible for what all happens after the May 3 deadline to remove the loudspeakers from the mosques," he said. "From May 4, he said, all Hindus should play Hanuman Chalisa at double the volume of loudspeakers atop the mosques. If they (Muslims) don't understand nicely, we will show them the power of Maharashtra," he said.

Earlier, on April 6, Battis Shiral courts in Sangli district have issued non-bailable warrant against MNS chairperson regarding a 2008 case. He was booked under section 109 and 117 of IPC for allegedly making inflammatory speeches fourteen years ago.

Also Read: Will act against Raj Thackeray over hate speech: Maharashtra DGP