New Delhi: Working President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), S. Kulwant Singh Bath has lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police against BJP MLA Abhijit Sanga's for threatening 1984-like genocide to Sikhs over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security lapse incident in Punjab.

In his complaint, Kulwant Singh Bath mentioned that BJP MLA Sanga had threatened Sikhs with 1984-like genocide with a tweet and saying that "Don't do the mistake of thinking him like Indira Gandhi, This is Narendra Modi, you don't get papers to write and read the history,"

The Delhi Committee has lodged a complaint against the MLA's threat at the North Avenue Police Station and demanded action against him. Bath said that "the MLA has used objectionable terminology and while talking about 84, he talked about erasing the history of Sikhs. We strongly condemn this and taking responsibility, we had filed a complaint in North Avenue police station against MLA Abhijit Sanga and others."

Kulwant Singh further said that Sikhs are a patriotic community and had a big contribution to the independence of the country. The kind of talk that is happening on social media is very condemnable. Such people should keep in mind that now a massacre like 1984 can never be attempted again.

However, after the action of the Delhi Committee, MLA not only removed the controversial tweet but also apologized while claiming that his Twitter account got hacked.

