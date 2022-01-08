Hyderabad: Once again Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attacked Congress High Command over PM's security breach incident while exclusively interacting with ETV Bharat on Friday.

Chouhan said, "Many of the countries in the world look for PM's guidance in some of the matters but Congress committed a grave sin by compromising on PM's security which is unacceptable."

Shivraj Singh Chouhan was in Hyderabad to meet BJP Telangana president and MP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who walked out of the jail on Wednesday after the Telangana High Court ordered his release. He got arrested for alleged violation of COVID-19 prohibitory orders during a protest.

Madhya Pradesh CM said, "Sonia Gandhi has to answer since her party is ruling in Punjab and it is the state government's responsibility to make complete arrangements for PM Modi's security. It is also the responsibility of the Chief Minister to take care of every arrangement of the Prime Minister's visit. I am surprised that the DGP, Chief Secretary, and the Chief Minister (of Punjab) were not part of PM's convoy, their vehicles were empty."

"I have also been a chief minister for 15 years when Prime Ministers even from Congress visited our state. We used to make all necessary arrangements," he added further.

The Madha Pradesh Chief Minister said though the way and the circumstances under which the Punjab government kept Prime Minister (PM's convoy was stranded on a flyover in Ferozepur) on the flyover for 20 minutes, nothing happened to Modi due to the prayers and blessings of crores of Indians and terms it as 'dirty politics.'

On a question over rising Covid cases in the country, he said, 'We are trying our best to control Covid cases. However, with the help of people, we hope to tackle it."

