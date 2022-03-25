Anantapur: In a tragic incident in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, Obulesu (30), a fan, collapsed while watching the movie RRR at the SV Theatre on Friday. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died on the way. Obulesu from Ambedkar Nagar in the city went to see the movie with his friends and had been hooting with the other fans.

'RRR' starring Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in lead roles was released on March 25.

