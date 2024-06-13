Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Orders to Supply Water from up to MP's Tikamgarh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): After a wait of 19 days, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to overcome the water crisis in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath permitting to supply water from the state's irrigation department to quench the thirst of the people of Tikamgarh.

Around 10 pm on June 12, five gates of the dam were opened and 0.72 MCM water was released, irrigation officers said, adding water reached Tikamgarh on Thursday morning.

The decision to open the gates of the dam was taken after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held talks with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Yadav had sent a letter to the Uttar Pradesh CM in which he requested to supply water from UP to overcome the water crisis in Tikamgarh.

According to irrigation officers, this water will be sufficient to quench the thirst of Tikamgarh residents for a month. Water from the Jamrar dam on the Jamni River flows into Varighat, which is close to Kundeshwarnagar in Madhya Pradesh. This supplies drinking water to the Tikamgarh municipality.

Since the water level dropped in May, Tikamgarh has been experiencing a severe drinking water shortage. Due to the current circumstances, drinking water is only provided once every three days.

The residents of Tikamgarh have thanked Yogi Adityanath for his decision and generosity.