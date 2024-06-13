Four Forest Department Employees Charred to Death in Forest Fire in Uttarakhand's Almora

Dehradun: A tragic incident occurred in the Almora district of Uttarakhand on Thursday where a major fire broke out in the Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary area. Four forest department employees lost their lives when their vehicle caught fire as they were en route to extinguish the forest blaze. The incident also left several other employees seriously injured, who have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Nishant Verma, the Additional Chief Forest Conservator of Forest Fire and Disaster Management, confirmed the deaths and stated that preliminary information indicates that four employees died in the fire. Senior officials from the Kumaon region have been sent to the site to gather more information and assess the situation. Verma highlighted that the current focus is on understanding the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The forest department team is en route to the location to provide further details and ensure that appropriate measures are taken to manage the fire and prevent further casualties. This incident underscores the dangers faced by forest department employees as they work to protect the environment and manage forest fires, often putting their lives at risk in the line of duty.

Read more: Fire Breaks out at Dingu Forest of Himachal's Bilaspur