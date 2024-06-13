Shruti Vora Logs Historic Victory, Becomes First Indian to Win 3-Star GP Event

New Delhi: Shruti Vora, astride Magnanimous, has became the first Indian rider to win a three-star Grand Prix event – a historic achievement for the Indian equestrian.

Shruti scored 67.761 points in the CDI-3 event held in Lipica, Slovenia from June 7-9. The Indian finished ahead of Moldova's Tatiana Antonenco (Aachen), who scored 66.522. Austria's Juliane Jerich completed the top-3 with a score of 66.087.

"This is great news for Indian equestrian fraternity. This inspiring performance from Shruti has made the country proud. Many women are taking up the sport and such milestones will inspire many more riders to strive for excellence," Equestrian Federation of India Secretary (EFI) General Col Jaiveer Singh said in a statement.

Shruti also had a commendable show in the Grad Prix Special, which was also held at the same venue simultaneously. She finished second behind Antonenco-Aachen combo with a score of 66.085.

"I am extremely delighted with the result. I have worked hard and the victory is indeed satisfying. The win has come in an Olympic year and that makes it significant. The fact that I am first rider from the country to win a three-star event makes it special achievement. I will keep working hard to bring laurels for my country,” said Shruti.

Hailing from Kolkata, veteran rider Shruti has represented India in the Dressage World championship (2022) and Asian Games (2010, 2014).

What is Dressage event:

The rider-horse combo performs in an arena of 20m x 60m, bordered by a low rail which the horse must stay within. The arena has 12 lettered markers placed symmetrically indicating where the movements are to start and where the changes to pace are to occur and where the movements will end. There are seven stages -- preliminary, elementary, medium, advanced medium, advanced, Prix St George and Intermediate -I. The scoring is done on scale of 1 to 10 where 1 indicates very bad and 10 excellent.