Vijayawada: As the release of the much-awaited period action drama film 'RRR' nears, a film theatre in Srikakulam, Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh has put up barbed wires and fences to prevent an onslaught of the viewers at the screens.

The Surya Mahal Theatre in Srikakulam is one such theatre where the owners have set up a fence between the audience gallery and the screen to prevent anyone from going to the screen. Theatre manager Dhanambabu said this was done to withstand the onslaught of the fans and prevent them from rushing towards the screen.

At the screen at the Annapurna Theatre in Vijayawada, nails have been hammered on a plywood board upwards and placed near the screen to prevent fans from jumping over. In some other theatres, fencing is being set up around the screen. The move by the theatre owners comes keeping in view the onslaught of the fans during the release of ‘Pushpa’ movie starring Allu Arjun. 'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. The SS Rajamouli directorial film is slated to release on March 25.

