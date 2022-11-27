Mumbai: The Delhi Women's Commission on Saturday condemned Ramdev Baba's controversial remarks on women, seeking an apology from the Yoga Guru. This came after the Maharashtra State Commission for Women also criticized him for his comments wherein the Guru praised the beauty of women wearing sarees, salwar suits, and of those wearing nothing at all.

"Women look good in sarees, they look good in salwar suits like Amrutaji (Amruta Fadnavis). And they look good even when they don't wear anything, like me," the Yoga Guru said, only to receive a wave of chuckles from the dignitaries and audience alike. The comment was made in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife during an event in Thane on Friday.

The comment drew flak from several politicians and the common masses though the women dignitaries present on the stage did not seem remotely hurt by the problematic remarks. Swati Maliwal of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Sunday took to Twitter to condemn his comments.

"The remarks made by Swami Ramdev on women in front of the wife of the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra are indecent and condemnable. All women have been hurt by this statement, Baba Ramdev ji should apologize to the country!" read Maliwal's tweet.

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women had also taken a serious note of the matter and strongly opposed it. A tweet in Hindi posted from the official Twitter account of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women on Friday read, "Speaking at a program in Thane, Baba Ramdev has made indecent remarks damaging the honor and dignity of women.

A complaint about the statement has been received in the commission's office. Maharashtra State Commission for Women, taking cognizance of this matter, strongly opposes it." "You are being given 3 days time to clarify the statement," reads the notice sent to Baba Ramdev, as informed by Rupali Chakankar, the Chairperson of the Maharashtra Women's Commission.

Trinamool Congress's Mahua Moitra took to Twitter to take a dig at Ramdev Baba. "Now I know why Patanjali baba ran away from Ramlila Maidan in women's clothes. He says he likes sarees, salwars and...Clearly got strabismus in his brain that makes his views so lop-sided," she tweeted, recalling a 2012 incident when the Yoga Guru had gained limelight for getting caught in a white salwar kameez as he was trying to dodge the police.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction also questioned Deputy CM Fadnavis, asking why he has not commented on the incident, despite his wife being the direct reference of the Yoga Guru's comments.