Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 Teaser Leaks Online After Theatrical Release

The teaser of Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has been unveiled in theatres with Munjya, but not yet on social media. After the teaser's theatrical release, viewers took to social media and shared the teaser, which is now doing rounds on the internet.

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 Teaser: Fans Praise Actress's Dominating Presence
Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 Teaser (Photo: Instagram)

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over as the much-anticipated teaser of Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has been unveiled in theatres with Munjya. The teaser has now been leaked online, however, it is yet to be shared officially by the makers. The film brings back the original cast, including Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and others, promising to deliver the same level of entertainment as its predecessor.

The teaser reveals that the sequel has retained its spine-chilling essence, with the female protagonist's blood-curdling shriek targeting men once again. The chemistry between Rajkummar Rao, his friends, and Shraddha Kapoor is set to captivate audiences all over again. Under the direction of Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is slated to hit the big screens on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day.

Reacting to the teaser, a user wrote on X, "@ShraddhaKapoor, the actor that you are. Queen is back to break all the Box-Office Records!!" Another wrote, "Shraddha's screen presence in the teaser>>>>> literally dominating, MOTHER KAOOOR, ACTOR KAPOOR!!!!"

This horror-comedy will face stiff competition at the box office, going head-to-head with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. Earlier on June 14, Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram to announce the film's release date, sharing the teaser video and captioning it, "Iss swatantrata diwas, aa rahi hai #Stree fir se! #Stree2 in cinemas this Independence Day, 15th August 2024."

Abhishek Banerjee, who reprises his role in the sequel, shared his experience with a newswire, saying that Stree 2 is going to be bigger and double the fun. He stated that all the actors have delved deeper into their characters, and he had an absolute blast working with Aparshakti Khurana and Shraddha Kapoor. Banerjee said that it felt like a reunion.

Stree 2, bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, is part of the producer's horror-comedy universe, which includes successful films like Stree, Roohi, and Bhediya. With its unique blend of horror and comedy, Stree 2, helmed by Amar Kaushik, is poised to take the box office by storm, and fans can't wait to experience the magic once again.

