New Delhi: The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying is conducting several activities to raise public awareness on the importance of cow milk and dung, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday. The information was shared by Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying in a written reply in the Upper House.

"The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying under the various extension activities of different schemes is making people of the country aware about the importance of cow milk and dung through the organization of awareness programmes, farmers conclave, etc as well as through the social media like twitter and facebook and other print and electronic media," stated Rupala.

He further stated that the said department has been implementing the following schemes for the rearing of livestock on modern scientific lines including Rashtriya Gokul Mission, National Livestock Mission and Dairy Processing and Infrastructure Development Fund.

He clarified that the department is not implementing any specific scheme to provide financial assistance to Gaushalas to solve the problem of waste disposal through modern scientific methods.

"The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has been supporting the setting up of dung based biogas plants for households in the country under the New National Biogas and Organic Manure Programme (NNBOMP) with a financial assistance ranging from Rs 7500/- to Rs.35,000/- per plant based on the capacity of the plant," stated the Minister.