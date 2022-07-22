New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting with senior Ministers of the NDA Government to chalk out the Centre's strategy in Parliament. The meeting comes at a time when both Houses of Parliament are witnessing repeated adjournments due to Opposition protests against the imposition of GST on some communities of daily necessity.

Senior ministers including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Pralhad Joshi, Anurag Singh Thakur, Kiren Rijiju, and Piyush Goyal attended the meeting. During the day Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh gave adjournment notice in Lok Sabha on the issue of unemployment and Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave adjournment motion notice in the Lower House over the issue of GST hike. BJP Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan is scheduled to introduce a private members' bill on population control during the day.