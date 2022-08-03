Kolkata: Three Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers of the West Bengal Police were detained by the Delhi Police during searches in the national capital on Wednesday. Three other senior officers of the state police are leaving for Delhi to look into the incident.

Allegations were made against the Delhi Police of obstructing the official work of CID officials. CID detectives appeared at the spot with a search warrant at the Delhi residence of a businessman Siddharth Majumder, who is believed to be involved in the case pertaining to the recovery of about Rs 49 lakh from three Jharkhand MLAs. The Delhi Police allegedly prevented the special team of CID, including a senior CID officer and an officer of the rank of inspector in-charge, from searching Siddharth Majumder's house.

“In course of investigation of Panchla police station Case No 276/22 a team of CID which had gone to Delhi to execute search warrant issued by Ld Court has been stopped from doing their lawful duty on the direction of DCP South west Delhi,” the department wrote on Twitter along with the copy of search warrant. “Detaining & preventing the CID WB team to conduct a lawful search will lead to the disappearance of crucial evidence by the suspects responsibility of which will lie on the Delhi Police officers who prevented the search,” the probe agency alleged.

According to sources, the detectives will now take the legal path. It may be recalled that Rs 49 lakh was recovered from three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand in Howrah's Panchla late on July 30 night. Sources in West Bengel police said the CID detectives seized several documents after conducting a search operation at the house of fugitive businessman Mahendra Aggarwal in Salt Lake.

It has been learned that three Congress MLAs secretly went to Assam by plane via Kolkata and met the Chief Minister there. Siddharth Majumder was in charge of the entire meeting process of the three Congress MLAs with the Chief Minister of Assam. It was learnt that he stays in Delhi. According to CID sources, Majumdar is a former Congress leader and is believed to be close to Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma.

