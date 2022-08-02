Ranchi: Furkan Ansari, former Congress MP from Jharkhand and father of Congress leader Irfan Ansari who was arrested along with two other fellow party leaders in West Bengal with a huge amount of cash, has alleged a “conspiracy to destabilize the (Jharkhand) government”. The MLAs -- Irfan Ansari from Jamtara, Rajesh Kachhap from Khijri, and Naman Bixal Kongari from Kolebira -- were detained in Howrah on July 30 evening and cash worth over Rs 48 lakh was recovered from the car.

On Sunday, five people, including the driver of the vehicle and the MLAs were arrested. According to reports, the accused were not able to justify why they were carrying the cash. The case, according to sources, is being investigated by CID. Congress has suspended all three MLAs after the incident. However, Irfan's father Furkan called it an “insider's job”.

Furkan has released pictures in which Congress MLA Jaimangal alias Anoop Singh is seen with BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa and Union Minister Prahlad Joshi. Furqan claimed that it is “clear from these pictures that Anoop Singh was playing an important role in destabilizing the government”. He said that the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand is “not under threat from the BJP, but the Congress is caught in a squabble”.

"If there is any difference of opinion or displeasure with any MLA in the party, then the Jharkhand Congress should resolve the discord within the party by talking amongst themselves," he said. He said that the dispute is being escalated instead of resolving it. “The way an FIR has been lodged shows that an attempt has been made to implicate (the Congress MLAs) under a conspiracy," he said.