New Delhi: Crimes against women in India in 2021 have witnessed a sharp increase of 22.9 percent over 2020 with Delhi registering the maximum cases of 13,982 among 19 metropolitan cities with more than 2 million population, said the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.

As per the report, a total of 43,414 cases of crimes against women were registered in 2021, an increase of 22.9 percent over 2020 (35,331 cases). Majority of these cases were registered under ‘Cruelty by Husband or his Relatives’ (33.0 percent) followed by ‘Kidnaping & Abduction of Women’ (20.0 percent), ‘Assault on Women with Intent to Outrage her Modesty’ (17.5 percent), and ‘Rape’ (7.4 percent).

As per the NCRB data, Mumbai with 5,543 cases comes second in the list followed by Bengaluru 3,127 and Hyderabad with 3,050 cases of crimes against women suggesting that women in these four metropolitan cities are vulnerable to all kinds of crime.

The majority of such crimes are registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Special & Local Laws (SLL). Interestingly, the charge sheet rate over crime against women in Delhi registered just around 70 percent whereas metropolitan cities like Ahmedabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kolkata registered a chargesheet rate of over 94 percent.

Similarly, crime against children also registered an increase of 16.2 percent over 2020. The NCRB data said that a total of 1,49,404 cases of crime against children were registered during 2021, showing an increase of 16.2 percent over 2020 (1,28,531 cases).

“In percentage terms, major crime heads under ‘Crime Against Children’ during 2020 were Kidnapping & Abduction (45.0 percent) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (38.1 percent) including child rape. The crime rate registered per lakh children population is 33.6 in 2021 in comparison with 28.9 in 2020,” the NCRB data said.