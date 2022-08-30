Jalandhar: One person has been arrested for allegedly raping his minor daughter after locals caught him trying to throw a baby into a canal in Jalandhar at midnight on Monday. Police sources said that when locals rushed the child to a nearby hospital doctors declared the child as brought dead.

They further revealed following the arrest of her father the girl said child belongs to her father as he has been raping her for a long time. She also said that she did not reveal her ordeal to her mother as her father had threatened to kill them both if she told about his misdeeds to anyone else.

Also read: 55-year-old held for minor girl rape in Punjab

The girl's mother said that her husband is a drug addict and was responsible for the plight of her daughter. She demanded strict action against the accused. As the news of the incident spread an angry mob started to gather at the Civil Hospital in Jalandhar. Fearing that the mob might assault the accused, police took him to the police station. " Seeing the huge gathering of people, we apprehended that the mob may attack the accused and hence we took him to the police station," said SHO Kamaljit.