Jaipur/Lucknow: Health services at private hospitals in Jaipur and Lucknow were hit due to the doctors' strike against the suicide of a woman doctor at a Rajasthan hospital after she was booked for murder over the death of a pregnant woman.

Dr Archana Sharma who was working with a private hospital in Rajasthan's Dausa died by suicide on Tuesday after she was booked for murder following the death of a pregnant woman at her hospital. Archana left a suicide note saying “Don't harass innocent doctors”. In protest against the incident, OPD and IPD services in private hospitals in Jaipur were completely closed on Friday.

On Saturday, doctors also shut emergency services in all private hospitals in Jaipur leaving patients high and dry. President of Jaipur Medical Association Dr Anurag Dhakad said the government is not taking any concrete steps regarding the doctor's suicide. He demanded the involved police personnel be sacked. Doctors say that the guilty police personnel should be suspended and arrested with immediate effect.

At the same time, the doctors have warned that if action is not taken against the responsible police officers and family members under the Abetment to Suicide and Medical Protection Act, 2008, the strike will be intensified. Meanwhile, health services were hit due to the doctors' protest against suicide in Lucknow too. It has been alleged that the deceased Dr Archana Sharma, the hospital operator had undergone emotional and mental torture because of the investigation of police personnel and the uproar of the leaders against the pregnant woman's death.

