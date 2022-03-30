Jaipur: A woman gynecologist in the Dausa area here committed suicide on Tuesday after being accused of killing a pregnant woman during treatment at her hospital. According to the police, Dr Archana Sharma and her husband run a private hospital in Lalsot, where a pregnant woman died after cesarean delivery performed by Dr Archana. On the demands of the deceased's enraged family, an FIR was registered against Archana at the Lalsot Police Station under IPC section 302, after which she hanged herself to death, the police said. The officials have also reportedly found a suicide note with the body mentioning harassment by the authorities as the reason for death.

"The doctor was booked for the death of the pregnant woman due to negligence in treatment. Today afternoon, the doctor hanged herself to death at her residence above the hospital," Additional SP (Dausa) Lal Chand Kayal informed. According to the received information, the relatives of the deceased and the local leaders held demonstrations outside the hospital administration to display their rage at the woman's death, consequently pressurizing the hospital as well as the police authorities to take quick action against the doctor.

Meanwhile, the suicide has caused outrage among the doctors in the entire district. In protest, all private hospitals had stalled services across the district on Wednesday. With medical officials from private hospitals demanding a high-level inquiry into the whole matter, several government medical officials have also shown support for them. On Tuesday, the Doctors' Associations including doctors from JMA, RMCTA, JARD, Arisada, Nursing Home Society, and several other private and government organizations announced a boycott of work for 2 hours, demanding action against the guilty police officers.

Secretary of Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Society, Dr. Vijay Kapoor said, "According to the guidelines of the Supreme Court, section 302 cannot be filed against any doctor while discharging professional duty, but the officials did it anyway. Maximum section 304A can be imposed. In this case, not only the doctor but the whole family was also tortured, because of which she committed suicide. It is quite unfortunate and we demand justice for her. To show our protest, we have stalled services today. OPDs in all private clinics and hospitals will remain closed. Only indoor and emergency patients will be allowed. "

The doctors demanded that the responsible police officer be arrested immediately with suspension, emphasizing a strict and regular implementation of the Medical Protection Act 2008. To highlight their protests and demands, the doctors also declared a candle march at the Amar Jawan Jyoti in the evening, coupled with a memorandum to be submitted to the Chief Minister, Medical Minister, and DGP. Meanwhile, CM Ashok Gehlot and former CM Vasundhara Raje expressed their condolences via Twitter.

In view of the sensitivity of the matter, the government has constituted a high-level investigation team under the leadership of Divisional Commissioner Dinesh Yadav and given directions for investigation.

