Cracks within Sena widen as Udhhav throws down the gauntlet: Updates in 10 points
Updated on: 49 minutes ago
Mumbai: Intensifying the disarray in the current political scenario in Maharashtra, CM Udhhav Thackeray, and Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Raut and Aditya Thackeray have taken strong stances with their recent statements amid the ongoing scuffle. Dropping challenges in the fray, the leaders have implied that the rebel MLAs cannot stand alone without the tag of Shiv Sena or the ancestry that the party carries. Meanwhile, Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray also made an entry into the fray with an emotional appeal to the wives of Sena MLAs.
On the other side of the battlefield, the rebel leader Shinde met with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis secretly last night, far off in Vadodara in presence of Union Minister Amit Shah, if sources are to be believed. Shinde has thereafter called a meeting of all the rebel MLAs this afternoon, presumably to chalk out the further strategy, while the centre declared 'Y+' category security to 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.
Here are the top 10 developments in the political hot mess that Maharashtra has been for the past week.
- In a shrewd comment, CM Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that the rebel MLA s should 'stop using Shiv Sena's name and should instead use their own fathers' names to procure votes.' The comment came after the rebel group led by Shinde declared that his troop would rather be called Shiv Sena (Balasaheb) -- clarifying that they are not leaving the Sena. This also attracted a total of 6 resolutions from the Thackeray-led faction, wherein they warned of legal action against people using Balasaheb Thackeray's name during the National Executive meeting held on Saturday.
- Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut meanwhile took a dig at the MLAs lodged in the Guwahati hotel through a satirical tweet. "How long will you stay in Guwahati? You will have to come back someday or the other," read his tweet -- a couplet in Hindi along with a spruce photo of Assembly Vice President Narhari Jirwal, who has recently sent a notice of disqualification to 16 of the rebel MLAs. CM Uddhav Thackeray's son -- Aditya Thackeray -- on Saturday posed an open challenge for the rebel MLAs asking them to 'leave Shiv Sena and then contest the elections'.
- The leading rebel MLA Eknath Shinde and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had a secret meeting in Vadodara late at night on Saturday. Shinde flew from Guwahati to Vadodara alone on a special flight at midnight and returned four hours later after the meeting. Sources also confirmed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also in Vadodara last night. Fadnavis has called a meeting of senior leaders this afternoon.
- Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray has adapted an emotional appeal as her weapon of choice to save the Shiv Sena government from collapsing. She is reportedly in touch with the wives of some of the Shiv Sena MLAs appealing to them to hold on to the party. Moreover, it is also speculated that she is in touch with the wives of some of the MLAs from the rebel group too.
- The central government meanwhile declared 'Y+' category armed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security cover to 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs as they continue to reside at the Guwahati five-star hotel.
- Congress High Command Sonia Gandhi on Saturday reached out to CM Uddhav Thackeray over a call and reportedly reassured that Uddhav's faction has full support from the Congress in this situation of political disarray. Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath had also earlier expressed his full support to Thackeray in addition to 44 Congress MLAs.
- Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar called a meeting with Congress leaders at his residence this morning. Among the prominent people present here were Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavhan and Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai. Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde has called a meeting of MLAs camping with him at a hotel in Assam's Guwahati on Sunday at 12 pm, seemingly to discuss the strategy ahead.
- MLA Ramesh Bornare, one of the rebel MLAs on Eknath Shinde's team currently lodged in the Guwahati hotel, on Saturday sought help from Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire over a phone call. The MLA reportedly requested Khaire to be a mediator between CM Uddhav Thackeray and the rebel group in order to arrive at a solution. Khaire agreed to do so. On the other hand, Eknath Shinde loyalist Naresh Mhaske filed his resignation as Thane district president of Shiv Sena in protest against the "attitude" of MVA constituent NCP. However, he stressed that he shall always remain a Shivsainik.
- Meanwhile, several Shiv Sena workers staged protests against the rebel MLAs in Mumbai and Pune. While Pune witnessed a 'joote maro andolan' against rebel group with party supporters shouting slogans against Shinde and his troop, Shivsainiks in Mumbai held a bike rally to demonstrate their protests outside the Saamana office in Mumbai.
- AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday equated the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra with the "dance of monkeys" and said he is keeping an eye on the "unfolding drama".