Mumbai: Intensifying the disarray in the current political scenario in Maharashtra, CM Udhhav Thackeray, and Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Raut and Aditya Thackeray have taken strong stances with their recent statements amid the ongoing scuffle. Dropping challenges in the fray, the leaders have implied that the rebel MLAs cannot stand alone without the tag of Shiv Sena or the ancestry that the party carries. Meanwhile, Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray also made an entry into the fray with an emotional appeal to the wives of Sena MLAs.

On the other side of the battlefield, the rebel leader Shinde met with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis secretly last night, far off in Vadodara in presence of Union Minister Amit Shah, if sources are to be believed. Shinde has thereafter called a meeting of all the rebel MLAs this afternoon, presumably to chalk out the further strategy, while the centre declared 'Y+' category security to 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.

Here are the top 10 developments in the political hot mess that Maharashtra has been for the past week.