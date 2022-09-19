Lucknow: A court in Lucknow Monday withdrew the arrest warrant against Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary in the case involving her allegedly not refunding ticket money for a cancelled dance programme

Sapna appeared before the court of ACJM Shantanu Tyagi. Her advocates filed an application requesting the recall of the arrest warrant issued against her. The court withdrew the arrest warrant and ordered her release on furnishing a bond of Rs 20,000. Later, Sapna Chaudhary was seen leaving the court premises.

An arrest warrant was issued against Sapna in an incident that dates back to October 13, 2018. According to sources, Sapna did not perform at an event in 2018 for which she was paid by organizers in advance. The organizers dragged the matter to court following which Lucknow's ACJM court issued a warrant against her.