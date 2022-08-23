Lucknow: In what seems to increase already brewing trouble for dancer and former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary, a Lucknow court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against her in a four-year-old case where the latter has faced allegations of not having refunded money paid in advance for a dance show where she did not appear. The next hearing in the case is set to take place on September 30.

Chaudhary, who was scheduled to appear before the court for a hearing scheduled on Monday, was a no-show, with her lawyer also failing to file any exemption plea. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Shantanu Tyagi subsequently issued the warrant. Notably, an arrest warrant has been previously issued by the same court against her back in November 2021, following which she made an appearance and was granted bail on May 10 this year.

Also read: BJP leader, Big Boss contestant Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack

On October 14, 2018, Sub-Inspector Firoz Khan filed an FIR in the Ashiana Police Station in Lucknow, noting the alleged fraud. As per the complaint, tickets worth Rs 300 each were sold both online and offline for the event which was set to take place on the previous day from 3 pm to 10 pm. Apart from Chaudhary, the FIR included names of event organisers Junaid Ahmad, Naveen Sharma, Iwad Ali, Amit Pandey, and Ratnakar Upadhyay.