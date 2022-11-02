Gonda (Uttar Pradesh): Three policemen sustained injuries late on Tuesday night when they went to remove encroachments on a disputed piece of land in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh. Police have arrested some assailants in this connection. Raids are on to arrest the remaining assailants and also ascertain their identity.

The police team was attacked late on Tuesday night when they went to remove encroachment on a disputed piece of land at Kathauli village in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh. Some village strongmen had grabbed the disputed land plot even though the matter was pending before a court. The dispute over the said land plot has been going on between two rival factions at Kaitholi village under the Karnailganj police station area in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh.

After the receipt of information about the attack on policemen, senior police officers, including ASP, rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Police have registered two cases in the matter.

Shedding light on the matter, ASP Shivraj said, "A woman named Phoolmati informed police that some construction work was going on a disputed piece of land. A police team was sent to stop the construction work. People belonging to other factions also attempted to torch the house of the woman complainant. Some arrests have been made in this connection. Further probe is on."