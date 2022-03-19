Maharajganj (UP): At least 15 people were seriously injured in a fight between two groups over a land dispute in Kuanchap Gram Sabha of Paniyara police station area of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, officials said.

As per the officials, it all started with an argument between the two sides over the land dispute which later escalated into a fistfight with the two groups attacking each other with sticks and bricks. In the ensuing fight, at least 15 people from both the factions, who have been at odds with each other for some time now, were injured and hospitalized, an official said.

The video of the assault has also gone viral on social media. Police reached the spot and started investigating the matter.

