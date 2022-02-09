New Delhi: Avinash Pande, General Secretary of Indian National Congress, speaks to ETV Bharat after his meet with Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. He mentions that in the meeting it was discussed that soon all the promises made during the elections should be fulfilled while the organization should be made stronger and sharper.

Avinash Pande further states that soon the party will release a Common Minimum Program (CMP) which will fulfill the promises made by the party.

Avinash Pande, General Secretary of Indian National Congress

Pande adds that the party is organizing a 'Chintan Shivir' in Ranchi to deliberate about the CMP from February 17-19 of which all the leaders of the Jharkhand State Congress will be present.

Reacting to the atmosphere in the party after the exit of RPN Singh, he adds that the party workers are united and there is no impact on the organization.

Meanwhile, RPN Singh joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and there are speculations that 7-8 MLAs out of a total of 18 MLAs of Jharkhand Congress may also join BJP thus there might be a rebellion in the party.

On being asked about the same, the Jharkhand Congress leader said that there are no ill feelings among the leaders in the party. People usually come and go but only strong leaders with ethos stay in the party.

