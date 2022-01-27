New Delhi: Jharkhand Congress President Rajesh Thakur speaks to ETV Bharat regarding RPN Singh's joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He said that there will be no big impact on the Jharkhand government and the Jharkhand Congress organization due to RPN Singh's exit, who was the Jharkhand Congress in charge. Not a single Congress MLA will be weaned away and no leader will leave the organization, he added.

Congress MLA's remain united post RPN Singh exit, claims Jharkhand Congress President

Rajesh Thakur said, "I have met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi yesterday along with the newly appointed state in-charge Avinash Pandey. Rahul Ji asked us to make the organization strong and we will work in that direction."

Thakur claimed that all the 18 MLAs of Jharkhand Congress and all the leaders of the organization remain united. He said, "Some people are saying I am close to RPN Singh thus I want to make it clear that I was close to everyone. I am also close to the top leadership."

There are speculations that after the exit of RPN Singh to join BJP, there is a possibility that Jharkhand Congress MLAs may revolt. According to sources, 8-9 out of 18 MLAs are very close to RPN but the state president Rajesh Thakur has claimed that nothing like this would happen.

Rajesh Thakur said, "The high command has become careful that there should be no split in the party and attempts have been made to keep the party intact."

