Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday demanded a probe by a sitting High Court judge and the registration of a murder case into the death of a Chandauli woman, who died after she was allegedly beaten up by police personnel. The woman had died during a police raid on May 1, after which a case of culpable homicide was registered against six police personnel. Her family members had alleged that she was raped.

Yadav, who visited the family of the woman in Chandauli, said the family will get justice only after a high-level judicial inquiry by a sitting judge of the High Court is ordered, according to party release. He assured all possible help to the family for securing justice asked the government to help them out. The family has said that their daughter died because of police, so a murder case should be lodged against them, Yadav said, alleging that atrocities have risen under the BJP government.

The BJP does not want society to live in peace, he alleged, adding that the party is "spreading hatred". "The BJP wants people to keep fighting amongst themselves," Yadav said. "Can anyone imagine that police will become 'dabang' (high-handed) on pretext of 'dabish' (raid). Who has given police the right to enter any house and indulge in manhandling? Under which law, they got the right to beat up people? She died due to manhandling by police," Yadav said.

I demand that a murder case be registered against the policemen and they be sent to jail, Yadav said. He also accused the state government of discriminating on the basis of caste and religion. "The government is discriminating on the basis of caste and religion. The workers who were on 'roza' (fast observed in Ramzan) were put in jails. We are with the workers and will provide them all legal help," he added referring to party activists.

PTI