Chandauli: The father of the girl, who died allegedly due to police torture, during a raid to arrest him in Chandauli, has gone on a hunger strike on Tuesday demanding justice for his daughter. The girl's father demanded the arrest of the accused SHO under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

While interacting with ETV Bharat, Kanhaiya Yadav raised questions about police intentions. "Police officials are trying to save the accused 'Kotwal'(SHO) Uday Pratap Singh and other police personnel involved in the incident. Police have registered a case of 'culpable homicide' which is wrong and a case of murder needs to be registered against the guilty policemen. They should be arrested to ensure a fair investigation into the incident," said Kanhaiya Yadav.

"Until the arrest, I and my wife will not take food or water and are ready to give up our lives," he added further.

Referring to some photos, that were taken in the presence of senior police officials, marks of belt and shoes injuries were clearly visible, but in the postmortem report it's not mentioned, the panel of doctors has also not clarified the cause of death which raises questions on the investigation process, he added.

Earlier police had said that the postmortem report has been sent to the forensics team and the 'Visra' of the deceased has been preserved. After Visra report, the cause of death will be known.

