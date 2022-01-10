Mumbai: In the latest update in the Bulli Bai controversy, Vishal Kumar Jha, 21, an engineering student who was the first one to be arrested by Mumbai Police from Bengaluru, has tested positive for Covid-19. He has been sent to a quarantine center by the BMC. His lawyers and family members have been informed about the same.

Moreover, other accused Shweta Singh and Mayank have been sent to police custody of Mumbai Police Cyber Cell till January 14 by a court in Bandra.

Vishal was arrested on January 3 by the Mumbai Police team from Bengaluru following technical inputs. On January 4, Mumbai Police arrested Shweta Singh, a resident of Uttarakhand. She was the second person who was arrested in the controversy. Mayank Rawal was the third one to be nabbed by Mumbai police.

Apart from Mumbai Police, the Special Cell of Delhi Police which was conducting a parallel probe has made two arrests. The special cell arrested Niraj Bishnoi, the main accused of the Bulli Bai app, and Aumkareshwar Thakur the main accused behind Sulli Deals.

On January 1, the Bulli Bai app which was on GitHub's space posted photos of a number of women of a particular religion including journalists, social workers, students, and famous personalities. It happened six months after the controversy of Sulli Deals.

Jha was one of the followers of Bulli Bai which led the Police team to other accused. Hosting platform GitHub provided space to Sulli Deals and this time too the Bulli Bai was created on the GitHub platform. Later, after the controversy, GitHub removed the user from its hosting platform.

But by then Bulli Bai had sparked a nationwide controversy. The Bulli Bai app was also being promoted by a Twitter handle with the name @bullibai, with the display picture of a Khalistani supporter.

This Twitter handle was endorsing the Bulli Bai app saying the women can be booked from the app. This handle was also promoting Khalistani content at the same time.

(With agency inputs)