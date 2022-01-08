New Delhi: Neeraj Bishnoi, arrested in relation to the Bulli Bai case by the Delhi Police, has threatened to die by suicide in police custody. Bishnoi has also tried to harm himself twice.

He is also known to have been hacking websites since he was 15.

According to those privy to the investigation, Bishnoi is not cooperating with the investigating agencies and has threatened to commit suicide. Arrangements have been made to provide him safety while in police custody.

Delhi Police DCP KPS Malhotra said that Bishnoi, an accused in the Bulli Bai case, has noted that he has been tampering with websites belonging to Indian schools and universities as well as their Pakistani counterparts since he was 15, adding that the cyber security team is looking into disclosures made by him.

As per information, Bishnoi was heavily influenced by the Japanese animation game character Ginyu, and even made a Twitter account under this name, from where he challenged security agencies to arrest him.

It is learnt that the second-year B.Tech student got connected to the fellow accused from Mumbai through Twitter, and used to talk to them using Twitter group chat.

Bishnoi has stated that he used to also operate the handle of Shweta, the woman arrested by Mumbai Police, and significantly, was in touch with the creator of the Twitter handle Sulli deals, which previously posted similar pictures of Muslim women for 'auction'.

The accused said that he had used the Gurumukhi script instead of the Devanagari script in the post in order to garner more impact.

The information given by him is getting verified.