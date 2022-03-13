Aligarh: BSP leader Narendra Sharma, who lost the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, escaped unhurt after he was shot at by two unidentified bike-borne men in Aligarh district on Saturday evening, officials said.

According to officials, Sharma was returning from Aligarh to Barauli when the motorcycle-borne miscreants opened fire on his car in the Jangalgarhi area. The bullets, however, missed the target and hit the bonnet and the window glass on the left side of the car bearing number UP 81 TD 8280, an official said.

Sharma and his supporters alleged that there had been “no response” to the police complaint registered in the case even as Police Station Civil Line Officer Shweta Pandey said that the police is investigating the matter. Sharma, a resident of Aligarh's Barauli assembly was defeated by BJP's Thakur Jaiveer Singh in the Sikandarpur seat.