Tezpur (Assam): Seven Army personnel, who were struck by an avalanche in the high altitude area of Kameng Sector in Arunachal Pradesh on 6 Feb have been confirmed dead, and their bodies have been retrieved from the avalanche site, confirmed the Indian Army.

Indian Army had launched an operation at the Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh to rescue the seven troopers who were struck by an avalanche, while they were on patrol on Sunday. Search and rescue operations have now been concluded and bodies of all seven troopers have been recovered from the avalanche site.

"Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, all seven have been confirmed deceased," said a statement from the Indian Army.

The area, located at an altitude of 14500 feet, had been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall for the last few days.

READ: Seven soldiers missing after avalanche hits Arunachal's Kameng sector