Tezpur (Assam): The Indian Army has launched an operation at the Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh to rescue the seven troopers who were struck by an avalanche on Sunday. Tezpur based Defence PRO, Lt. Col. Harsh Wardhan Pande said on Monday that the seven troopers who were part of a patrol are reported to have been stuck by an avalanche in the high altitude area of Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh since Sunday.

"Search and rescue operations are currently underway. Specialized teams have been airlifted to assist in the rescue operations," he said. The area had been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall for the last two days, Pande said.

