New Delhi: As the nation celebrated Ram Navami on Sunday, a number of incidents were reported from different states where the religious processions turned violent resulting in communal clashes in the states like Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Jharkhand. At the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University, incidents of clashes between hostel mess staff and students groups also took place which later turned into a clash between the student groups belonging to the different ideologies. CPIM Polit Bureau on Tuesday condemned the incidents of communal clashes accusing people from "certain ideology" involved in instigating the crowd and said that the religious festival was used to "promote communal politics by the RSS".

"The role of administrations in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Bihar are highly suspect as they gave permissions for such processions to pass through minority areas without adequate preparations. In addition, in Madhya Pradesh without the due process of law property of those accused of being rioters mostly those from minority communities has been demolished. This is nothing but bulldozing the law and the Constitution of India. The silence of the Prime Minister even though such incidents have occurred in seven states adds to the concern that these events have the patronage of those in power," read the CPIM Polit Bureau statement on Tuesday.

Also read: Rioters usually 'upper class, upper caste Brahmins': Sujat Ambedkar

Incidents of stone-pelting were reported from a religious procession in Khargone whereas an incident of the saffron flag being planted on a mosque was reported from Bihar. Provocative slogans were allegedly shouted by the crowd in presence of police adding to the tensions between the communities. The CPIM has alleged that there is a pattern in the areas where such incidents occurred as the aggressive processions shouted provocative slogans while passing through the minority inhabited colonies leading to altercations.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad, on the other hand, alleged that groups belonging to left parties, Christian Missionaries and Islamic groups attacked the religious processions at some places. VHP Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain released a video statement to counter the allegations labelled by the opposition parties. "Ram Navami is one of the largest festivals of India and Ram Bhakts all over the country celebrate it with joy and vigour and religious processions, events etc are organised successfully on the occasion. But unfortunately on that day, religious events were attacked by some groups in different parts of the country. Hawan was not allowed to be performed at JNU. Such incidents have happened only in the areas where Muslims are in majority. In the holy month of Ramadan, it is claimed that they will not indulge in any kind of violence but they still disturbed the Hindu Festival during this time. The Hindu community will not tolerate this kind of violent attack on their religious events," he said.

Jain added: "This is the responsibility of all of us that such things should not happen. I also request Muslim leaders that such incidents are neither in their favour nor good for their society." Multiple FIRs have been lodged in different states including the National Capital after the JNU incident and police are investigating the matter.

Also read: Karnataka CU student arrested for 'assaulting' ABVP activists during Ram Navami celebrations